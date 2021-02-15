BMO Capital Markets Boosts iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target to $73.00

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from $66.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of iA Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, iA Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.00.

iA Financial stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. iA Financial has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $50.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.04.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

