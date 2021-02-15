BMO Capital Markets Boosts Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $75.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

EAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.24.

Brinker International stock opened at $66.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.48 and its 200 day moving average is $48.66. Brinker International has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $68.94.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $64,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,304 shares of company stock worth $973,046 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 2,765.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

