Blue Chip Partners Inc. Sells 941 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,603 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on F shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

Shares of F opened at $11.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

