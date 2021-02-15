Blue Chip Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 236 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 12.0% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,386,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in BlackRock by 9.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,887 shares of company stock worth $29,822,320. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

Shares of BLK opened at $722.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $728.51 and its 200 day moving average is $648.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $788.00. The company has a market capitalization of $110.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.93%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

