Bloom Burton Reaffirms Buy Rating for ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Bloom Burton reiterated their buy rating on shares of ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EPIX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ESSA Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on ESSA Pharma from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of EPIX stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.77 million, a PE ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 1.96. ESSA Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.69.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the third quarter worth $34,000. Caxton Corp purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the third quarter worth $183,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma in the third quarter valued at $1,725,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $1,869,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 175.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 220,954 shares during the period. 63.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

