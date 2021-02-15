BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the January 14th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:MCA remained flat at $$15.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 86,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,462. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $15.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average of $14.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 357,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 160,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 85,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

About BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

