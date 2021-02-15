BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the January 14th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 55,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund alerts:

NYSE MUS opened at $13.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $13.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.