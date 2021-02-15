Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the January 14th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 347,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 232,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 51,117 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BTT opened at $25.78 on Monday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.