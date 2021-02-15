BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Lessened by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 99.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 210,692 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,316,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,305,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in BlackRock by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,953,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,101,108,000 after buying an additional 47,227 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 10.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,359,000 after buying an additional 77,637 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 4.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 671,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $378,159,000 after buying an additional 29,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 16.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 453,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,456,000 after buying an additional 65,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $722.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $110.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $788.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $728.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $648.50.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $1,306,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,887 shares of company stock valued at $29,822,320 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

