BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of ServiceNow worth $8,856,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in ServiceNow by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $3.18 on Monday, reaching $591.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,645. The company has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.50, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.93 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $544.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total transaction of $20,312,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $426,772.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.10, for a total value of $9,604,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,083.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,499,111 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.86.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.