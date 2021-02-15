BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BJRI. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.86.

BJRI opened at $53.23 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $55.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth $10,930,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $9,876,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after buying an additional 131,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 65.5% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 242,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after buying an additional 95,838 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

