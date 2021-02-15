Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.69 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will announce sales of $2.69 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty One analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.07 billion and the lowest is $2.48 billion. Biogen posted sales of $3.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year sales of $10.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.76 billion to $10.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.89 billion to $13.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Biogen.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.34 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Biogen to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.80.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $278.03. 43,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,145. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $263.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.92.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biogen (BIIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.