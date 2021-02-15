BHPCoin (BHP) Achieves Market Cap of $13.39 Million

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One BHPCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001378 BTC on popular exchanges. BHPCoin has a market cap of $13.39 million and $3.25 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00059493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.66 or 0.00275463 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00088558 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00091178 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00095444 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.71 or 0.00408464 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00188046 BTC.

BHPCoin Profile

BHPCoin was first traded on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

