BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) declared a dividend on Monday, February 8th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th.

NYSE:BGSF opened at $13.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.20 million, a PE ratio of 77.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.47. BG Staffing has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BG Staffing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of BG Staffing from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

