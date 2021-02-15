BG Staffing, Inc. (BGSF) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on February 26th

BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) announced a dividend on Monday, February 8th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE:BGSF opened at $13.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $143.20 million, a P/E ratio of 77.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.47. BG Staffing has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $19.79.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of BG Staffing from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BG Staffing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

