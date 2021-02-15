Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Sells 526,530 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,395,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 526,530 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned 2.14% of Alamos Gold worth $73,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1,930.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGI shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

NYSE:AGI opened at $8.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

