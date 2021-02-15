Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Invests $222.86 Million in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,646,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $222,862,000. Restaurant Brands International comprises about 1.5% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 1.20% of Restaurant Brands International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QSR opened at $59.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.00. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $67.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 16,249 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $957,878.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,211,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $8,959,119.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,332.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,940 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

