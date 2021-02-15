Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Increases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,175,014 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 130,767 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 1.8% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $262,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $874,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 196,504 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,797,000 after acquiring an additional 47,054 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in American Express by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 351,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $42,439,000 after acquiring an additional 191,900 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in American Express by 245.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in American Express by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,160 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

NYSE:AXP opened at $129.62 on Monday. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $104.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

