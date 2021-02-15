Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Has $443.33 Million Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,831,035 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 187,233 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal comprises about 3.0% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.90% of Bank of Montreal worth $443,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMO. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,017,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,429,000 after acquiring an additional 922,927 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,080,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,918,000 after purchasing an additional 76,606 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 51.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,993,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,465 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,905,000 after buying an additional 201,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 0.3% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,543,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,141,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

BMO stock opened at $76.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.86 and a 200-day moving average of $67.23. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.796 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CIBC raised Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.89.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

