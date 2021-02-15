Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Acquires 122,082 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,032,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,082 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $166,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 90,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.6% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 86,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 23,097 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 61,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $75.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

