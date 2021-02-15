BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Lifted to “Overweight” at Consumer Edge

Consumer Edge upgraded shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Consumer Edge currently has $31.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BRBR. Stephens began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Truist upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.23.

Shares of BRBR opened at $24.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $966.80 million, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $26.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.62.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 260.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

