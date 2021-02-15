BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2021 // Comments off

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the January 14th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BDOUY opened at $23.27 on Monday. BDO Unibank has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $30.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.16.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

BDO Unibank Company Profile

BDO Unibank, Inc provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and time deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, small and medium-enterprise, project finance, term, and working capital loans. The company also offers life, auto, home, personal accident, travel, property/engineering/marine, liability/surety/specialty, and employee benefits insurance products; remittance services; trade facilities, such as trade settlements, trust receipts, export bill purchases, and letters of credit; and trust and investment services consisting of unit investment trust funds, portfolio management, escrow services, mortgage or collateral trust, corporate agency services, and investment advisory services.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for BDO Unibank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BDO Unibank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.