BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the January 14th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BDOUY opened at $23.27 on Monday. BDO Unibank has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $30.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.16.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

BDO Unibank, Inc provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and time deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, small and medium-enterprise, project finance, term, and working capital loans. The company also offers life, auto, home, personal accident, travel, property/engineering/marine, liability/surety/specialty, and employee benefits insurance products; remittance services; trade facilities, such as trade settlements, trust receipts, export bill purchases, and letters of credit; and trust and investment services consisting of unit investment trust funds, portfolio management, escrow services, mortgage or collateral trust, corporate agency services, and investment advisory services.

