Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of Baudax Bio stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99. Baudax Bio has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 1,096.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 386,900 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Baudax Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

