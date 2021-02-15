Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “
Shares of Baudax Bio stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99. Baudax Bio has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $10.14.
About Baudax Bio
Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.
