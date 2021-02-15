Barrington Research Raises Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Price Target to $15.00

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sharps Compliance has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.40.

NASDAQ:SMED opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49. Sharps Compliance has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $239.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.46.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 850,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,231,369.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 13,675 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $127,724.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 922,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,614,636.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,875 shares of company stock valued at $489,897 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sharps Compliance by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 788,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 31,370 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Sharps Compliance by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 736,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 138,200 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,589,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in Sharps Compliance by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 395,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Sharps Compliance by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 337,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 62,789 shares during the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

