Barrington Research Lowers NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) to Underperform

Barrington Research lowered shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EGOV has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NIC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of NIC in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIC from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGOV opened at $34.97 on Thursday. NIC has a 52 week low of $15.49 and a 52 week high of $35.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average is $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 0.27.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIC will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in NIC during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in NIC during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in NIC during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in NIC by 575.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIC during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

