Barratt Developments plc Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Barratt Developments in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.97. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barratt Developments’ FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Barratt Developments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.
Barratt Developments Company Profile
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.
