Barclays Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 400 Price Target

Barclays set a CHF 400 target price on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 375 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 395 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group set a CHF 400 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 451.90 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 430 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 406.54.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1 year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

