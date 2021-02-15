Barclays Analysts Give (INGA) (AMS:INGA) a €8.40 Price Target

Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.88) price objective on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on INGA. Berenberg Bank set a €8.40 ($9.88) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($12.59) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.20 ($12.00) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.90 ($10.47) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €9.15 ($10.77).

(INGA) has a 1-year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 1-year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

