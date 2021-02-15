Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 10,099 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,099 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The Southern were worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in The Southern by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 0.5% during the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.9% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 9,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.10. 218,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,926,252. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $70.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,600 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

