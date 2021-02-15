Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $5.54 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 25,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.13. The company had a trading volume of 63,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,448. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.51. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.92.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

