Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $3.72 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.43 on Monday, reaching $177.16. 120,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,801,438. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.26 and its 200-day moving average is $162.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $129.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

