Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $25.55 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $8.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,104.11. 48,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $2,123.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,850.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,675.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

