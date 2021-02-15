Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,854 shares of company stock valued at $7,506,011 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

NYSE MMM traded up $1.49 on Monday, reaching $178.70. 67,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,157,345. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $187.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

