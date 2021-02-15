Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 7,557 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,549,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 132,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.06. The company had a trading volume of 602,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,484,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $715.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $139.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

