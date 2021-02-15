Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,652 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.5% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

BAC stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.37. 2,382,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,326,996. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.43. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

