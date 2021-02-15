Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 31.53%.

NYSE BLX opened at $15.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $620.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.97. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLX shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A to a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

