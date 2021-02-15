Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,585,500 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the January 14th total of 14,035,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,050.3 days.

Shares of BPCGF opened at $0.15 on Monday. Banco Comercial Português has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BPCGF shares. AlphaValue raised shares of Banco Comercial Português to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Comercial Português in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Banco Comercial PortuguÃªs, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. The company offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, and private banking services; and asset management and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, consumer credit, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others.

