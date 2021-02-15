Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,585,500 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the January 14th total of 14,035,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,050.3 days.

Shares of BPCGF opened at $0.15 on Monday. Banco Comercial Português has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BPCGF shares. AlphaValue raised shares of Banco Comercial Português to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Comercial Português in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

About Banco Comercial Português

Banco Comercial PortuguÃªs, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. The company offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, and private banking services; and asset management and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, consumer credit, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others.

