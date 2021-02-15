Ballast Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ballast Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.7% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $209.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

