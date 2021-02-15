Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 67 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Ballast Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,206,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,394,000 after buying an additional 113,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,989,000 after buying an additional 44,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 928,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,234,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 688,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,182,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 679,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,429,000 after buying an additional 110,075 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $185.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.13 and a 200 day moving average of $165.73. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $100.90 and a 12 month high of $185.43.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

