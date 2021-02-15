Ballast Advisors LLC Invests $84,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. South State CORP. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $117.82 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.46.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

