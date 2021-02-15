Ballast Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,520,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,342,893,000 after buying an additional 869,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,054 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,905,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,547,000 after acquiring an additional 198,311 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,555,000 after acquiring an additional 282,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,070,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $127.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

