B. Riley Raises Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Price Target to $11.00

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

BRG stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 206.28, a quick ratio of 206.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.03. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $12.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.13. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 229,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 15,445 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 371,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 148,534 shares in the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.