B. Riley Boosts Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Price Target to $8.00

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $4.50 to $8.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.50.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $259.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.40. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $5.98.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $24,212,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFI. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 51,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.