Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azure Power Global Limited is a producer and developer of solar energy. The Company’s services include design, engineering and construction of grid integrated solar installations; off grid solar installations for villages, hamlets and remote areas; turnkey solar installations for commercial and residential complexes on roof tops, as back up and alternate source, and operation and maintenance of solar installations. Azure Power Global Limited is based in New Delhi, India. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE AZRE opened at $35.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Azure Power Global has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.98.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The energy company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Azure Power Global will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

