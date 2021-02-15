Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aziyo Biologics Inc.is a regenerative medicine company. It focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. The company operates principally in Roswell, Georgia; and Richmond, California. Aziyo Biologics Inc.is based in Silver Spring, Maryland. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AZYO. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

AZYO traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.58. The company had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,286. Aziyo Biologics has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $18.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.75.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($15.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.37) by ($13.42). The business had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aziyo Biologics will post -7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Aziyo Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,508,000.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo, a biological envelope that remodels into vascularized tissue for the long-term pocket protection of certain cardiac and neurostimulator implantable electronic devices; and ProxiCor, Tyke, and VasCure, which are a portfolio of extracellular matrices that retain the natural composition of collagen, growth factors, and proteins for use in vascular and cardiac repair, and pericardial closure.

