Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) versus Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Head to Head Review

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) and Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Axos Financial has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Axos Financial and Bluegreen Vacations’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial $725.83 million 3.66 $183.44 million $3.10 14.52 Bluegreen Vacations $946.87 million 0.30 $17.69 million N/A N/A

Axos Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bluegreen Vacations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.2% of Axos Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Axos Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Axos Financial and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial 26.29% 16.89% 1.57% Bluegreen Vacations -12.41% -10.75% -3.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Axos Financial and Bluegreen Vacations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axos Financial 0 1 4 1 3.00 Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Axos Financial currently has a consensus target price of $40.83, indicating a potential downside of 9.30%. Given Axos Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than Bluegreen Vacations.

Summary

Axos Financial beats Bluegreen Vacations on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans. In addition, Axos Financial, Inc. offers commercial lending, specialty finance factoring, and overdraft lines of credit, as well as fixed rate term unsecured loans to individual borrowers. Further, it provides prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. Additionally, the company offers concierge banking services, bankruptcy and non-bankruptcy trustee and fiduciary services, mobile deposit services, peer to peer payment services, interbank transfer services, digital wallets, securities clearing services, and digital investment advisory services, as well as introduces broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, and Charleston. The company also provides mortgage, VOI title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

