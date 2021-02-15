Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Invests $229,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,894 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,476,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.62. 233,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,162,531. The stock has a market cap of $104.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several analysts have commented on AXP shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.