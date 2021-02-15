Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the quarter. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.34. 21,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,345. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $27.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average of $26.88.

