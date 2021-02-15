AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Sets New 1-Year High at $930.23

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 930.23 ($12.15) and last traded at GBX 927.33 ($12.12), with a volume of 48802 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 916 ($11.97).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of £977.36 million and a PE ratio of -516.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 879.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 784.01.

In related news, insider Graham Kitchen bought 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 856 ($11.18) per share, for a total transaction of £8,132 ($10,624.51).

British Empire Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

