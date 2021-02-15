Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) PT Raised to $210.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Avalara from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $186.60.

Get Avalara alerts:

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $173.78 on Thursday. Avalara has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $185.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 825,023 shares in the company, valued at $129,990,623.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.49, for a total value of $152,317.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,337.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,237 shares of company stock valued at $41,779,662. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,268,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,597,000 after buying an additional 375,716 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Avalara by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,546,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,992,000 after buying an additional 131,272 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 6.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,055,000 after buying an additional 71,290 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Avalara by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 775,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,885,000 after buying an additional 18,524 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 592,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,677,000 after purchasing an additional 229,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.